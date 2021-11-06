Women are kitted out for a fresh new era at Wolves

Wolves Women captain Anna Price signs an autograph for fans during the kit launch at the Wolves Megastore

The days of having shirts ‘double the size they needed to be’ and not being able to afford proper training gear, thankfully, are long gone.

Now, fans are buying shirts with the names of their favourite women’s stars on the back from the Molineux club shop.

Having got up to the third tier and started attracting crowds in their hundreds, Wolves Women are on the rise.

And more proof of that came on Wednesday night as they welcomed supporters for the release of their new strip.

The top – which is available in both women’s and men’s sizes – has Wolverhampton business Energy Angels as the sponsor and proved a big hit.

Skipper Anna Price was among the players who served fans from behind the counter, and it was a far cry from what she has experienced previously.

“Five years ago, you wouldn’t have ever thought that Wolves Women would have their own kit launch, with fans coming up and buying the tops,” said Price. “It makes you really proud. It’s fantastic to see the support is out there and they want to get a shirt with the Wolves Women sponsor on. It’s lovely.

“It hasn’t always been like this. I’ve had hand-me-down kits from the men in the past which were double the size they needed to be.

“There’s been seasons where I’ve been here and, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to afford a proper training kit.

“Now, we have female-fitted shirts and all the same training kit as the men. There’s been massive progression and development.

“The support from the club has been unbelievable.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers Women Home Kit Launch (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)..

Support for Wolves Women has grown hugely over the past few years – and it is not hard to see why.

Dan McNamara’s team got promoted at the end of last season and have made a seamless adjustment to life in the FA Women’s League Northern Premier.

They currently sit top of the table having gone nine games unbeaten.

“It’s gone from strength to strength. Events like the kit launch just show how embedded into the programme the girls are now,” said McNamara. “I think even the girls have found it a bit shocking in terms of how well-known they’re getting now.

“We’ve been taking the girls to the games and they’re getting stopped for photographs.

“Our attendances have been up there with some of the Super League. There were 750 fans for the Albion game.

“It was a Black Country derby, but that amount of people on a Wednesday night was remarkable.

“We’ve carried that on, too. I don’t think we’ve dropped below 300 yet this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Women Home Kit Launch at the Wolves Megastore at Molineux (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)..

“The women are starting to get their own identity within the football club and that’s absolutely huge.

“Nights like this, where you see youngsters getting names of the players on the back of their shirts, it’s a really exciting time.

“We’re seeing the benefits of all the hard work that’s gone in.”

Since Fosun’s arrival at Wolves, there has been a much greater focus on the women’s team, with chairman Jeff Shi regularly watching matches.

The facilities at their disposal have improved even further this season, too.

McNamara’s side train at Compton three times a week and now have access to psychologists, nutritionists and medical cover.

Those factors have helped recruit players from further up the pyramid – where Wolves Women want to be.

“We knew where we wanted to be. The girls deserve to be where they’re at now, in tier three,” said McNamara. “But we knew we could go in there and affect the league. We weren’t there to just enjoy it.

“We’re an ambitious football club and we have our sights set on the Championship now.

“That might not happen immediately, but certainly over the next few years, we want to get into that professional end of the game.

“I’m delighted with how the season has gone so far. The girls have been fantastic.

“They have bags of character and don’t know when they’re beaten.

“They fight for each other and, ultimately, they just don’t stop. They’re a joy to work with.”

Wolves Women are taking on Hull City Ladies in the National League Cup at Castlecroft tomorrow (2pm).

They would love a run in the competition as they continue to aim high.

Price added: “The last three seasons – since Fosun have come in, really – we’ve seen a massive change, with the focus on us being a lot greater than what it was.

“Things like this and being involved in the general kit launches with the men, being at the end of season awards, we’ve really benefited from that one pack mentality.

“It’s been a great journey so far and we’ve got the ambition to go higher and keep climbing the leagues.