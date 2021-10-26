Dave Edwards: Inconsistencies are to be expected from big Wolves change

Wolves' Nelson Semedo (right) reacts after conceding a penalty with a foul on Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt (left) during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. Jose Sa looks to be an inspired signing for Wolves so far. Pic: Getty Images.

I don’t think Wolves fans are expecting huge, major success this year. I don’t think they expect Europe or anything. If they can finish between ninth and 12th that’ll be a good season where big changes have happened off the pitch.

I think a few more transfer windows will really help with Bruno Lage’s philosophy but also his style of play. I read a Conor Coady interview and he said the lads are absolutely loving training and the detail in that, they see huge value in it.

It will take time to really grow as a club, but they have the right man in charge.

I felt this run of games was always going to be difficult because they were fixtures people looked at and thought were winnable, where they could pick up points.

But it’s going to be more difficult for Wolves to play the way they want to against the lower teams, because they are going to sit in more against them and make it harder.

Lage and his side have gone and got results, that’s all that matters and are into a pretty decent position in mid-table.

Wolves were only a minute from making it four wins on the bounce, which is something they haven’t done in Premier League history – so it’s a shame they couldn’t hold on.

I don’t think there’s any cause for concern over the performances because I do think Wolves are still learning how the manager wants to play. It’s going to take time.

It did feel at Elland Road like they almost scored too early through Hwang Hee-chan. It was like they had something to hold on to and didn’t capitalise or go looking for that second with any real vigour.

It’s a fine balance because you can easily push for it too much and give rivals a route back into the game. They always say the five minutes after scoring is the most important, but Wolves didn’t quite click into gear again.

Leeds haven’t had a good start so their confidence would’ve been low. I’ve heard rave reviews of Leeds fans but listening in they didn’t sound very loud on the TV after their side fell behind.

Wolves could’ve really put the pressure on. Elland Road seems a bit like Molineux if things aren’t going too well and can be a difficult place to play. There is that same expectation to be on the front foot and make things happen.

The visitors defended well, I thought the back three were excellent and the goalkeeper Jose Sa has been one of Wolves’ best players.

I don’t think he came with the biggest of reputations and even considering how good Rui Patricio was for a few years, I think Sa has taken it to another level. His distribution and the commandment of his area are really impressive.

They looked good at the back but haven’t really fully flexed from an attacking point-of-view or been as free-flowing as they were early on this term.

The late equaliser was very disappointing. Nelson Semedo is on the wrong side of the player, he can’t make that tackle, he has to get his arms up and stay away, he’s still got Coady and Sa to stop Gelhardt.

I think it was a penalty, you give the referee a decision to make, there’s contact and the young lad goes down. I always say to people to not give the referee a decision to make and unfortunately Semedo did that. I know things happen in the spur of the moment – I did it myself, it’s hard in those moments – but with his experience he’ll be disappointed.