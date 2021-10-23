'Hwang and Raul are a perfect partnership!' Wolves fans on Leeds draw - WATCH

Hwang Hee-chan tapped home after 10 minutes to give the visitors the lead before Wolves sat back to protect what they had.
Some chances came and went in the second half but after a lull in the game, Leeds came back fighting towards the end with some huge opportunities.
Only a superb save from Jose Sa, and some resolute defending, denied Leeds an equaliser as the game entered injury time.
But when substitute Joe Gelhardt was brushed by Nelson Semedo in the box, referee Robert Jones pointed to the spot. Rodrigo then sent Sa the wrong way to snatch a point.