Bruno Lage hails Wolves' young stars

Luke Cundle (Getty)

Midfielder Cundle, and fellow under-23 player Chem Campbell, regularly train with the first team and make the bench for Premier League games in the absence of senior players.

Other youngsters also get a chance to train, but with these two top of the pecking order Lage has hinted they may get a Premier League opportunity this season – while he has also picked out Cundle for specific praise.

“They have the chance to train with us, it’s about the opportunity and the kind of work they show me every day,” Lage said.

“I have an opportunity to know these kids better, especially in the first few weeks, and I was surprised with these two.

“I was also surprised with other guys, but they need a different competition to grow up.

“Luke and Chem stayed with us and I’m very happy. It’s a good surprise to see a kid like Luke and the way he understands the game. The way he plays the game. Maybe in the future we have a good value on our hands.

“The most important thing now is that he, and also the other kids, have the chance to train with the first team. They need to take all the minutes with us to show things.

“Then it’s about them and the opportunity to have some minutes. If you watch the games, they play very well. They have the game I like.

“When you see a kid like Luke try to play, when you build up with the centre-backs he is there to try and start the game. He is very good in the right positions to play between the lines. He has good technique. We have a good value on our hands.

“We are very happy with all the kids because they are part of our work to help the kids to be better and they come to help us to prepare the games. It’s very good to have the kids around us.”

Meanwhile, Lage has remained coy on an injury update for Pedro Neto.

The winger was due to see a specialist this month for a review on his progress in recovering from a broken kneecap.

“I don’t have any information about that,” Lage added.