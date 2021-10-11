Wolves boss Bruno Lage: Raul Jimenez was at his best against Newcastle

Hee-chan Hwang of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Raul Jimenez. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Star striker Jimenez was the creative spark in the 2-1 victory against Newcastle before this international break, setting up both goals for Hwang Hee-chan.

Lage insists that display was the finest he has seen from the Mexican, too, having told him to drop in and find those pockets of space.

"Raul is a hard worker," said Lage.

"In the first day when I saw him, he ran all over the pitch.

"He went from one flank to another and I said 'look, you cannot play like that, we are going to play in a different way and you are going to play more in-between the lines'.

"It was his best game and he didn't score goals, but it was the best.

"He came to play between the lines and the job he did in the second goal, for me, was amazing.

"It was on the same level as the goal he scored against Southampton."

Jimenez has started to hit form again over the past few weeks for Wolves.

Supporters are excited about the partnership between him and Hwang, and hope it can reach a similar level to the dynamic enjoyed between Jimenez and Diogo Jota previously.

Lage, meanwhile, says all his forward players have the freedom to express themselves

"All the players have a good environment and have a team to play good football," he added.

"I don't believe they like to play without the ball. I believe they want to play with the ball and we have that kind of game.