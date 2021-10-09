Steve Bull: Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan can be a force for Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Hee-chan Hwang of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Raul Jimenez during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on October 02, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

After a couple of games, you get an idea of what certain players can do.

And what we’ve seen from Hwang so far has been promising.

He has got that fancy footwork – nutmegging defenders – and can beat a man.

Most importantly, he knows where the net is as well.

Of course, it may not click every week, and he is still getting to know everyone, but Hwang has the potential to help bring out the best of Jimenez.

I must say, what I saw against Newcastle was the Jimenez we all know and love.

He was hustling and bustling, chasing balls down and going for headers – he did it all.

The two of them clicked and can frighten teams, even though they are not playing as a traditional strike pairing.

When you look back at some of Jimenez’s finest work in a Wolves shirt, a lot of it has come when he has had someone to work with.

We all know what he and Diogo Jota did to teams, and there was a long spell where he and Adama Traore combined to great effect.

So, if that kind of thing can be recreated with Hwang, Wolves are on to a winner.

Jimenez had been playing up front on his own and you can get fed up when you’re just chasing everything by yourself.

Hwang’s presence just seems to have added a spring to his step.

What a relief it was to get that first win at Molineux in the league this season as well.

We were on tenterhooks before the game, especially having not beaten Newcastle for so many years, but the players got the job done.

The performances have not been the most free-flowing over the last few weeks, but we’ve got wins on the board, and that’s what matters.