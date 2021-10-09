Hwang Hee-chan form delights Wolves boss Bruno Lage

Hwang scores (Getty)

Hwang already has three goals to his name and got both as Wolves beat Newcastle 2-1 last time out.

The South Korean is on loan from German side RB Leipzig with the option to buy next summer – and Lage has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

“I knew the player before because when I was at Benfica I had some reports on him, so when we had the chance to bring him, we took the decision to come,” said Lage.

“It was a question of opportunity for the club, and we took the decision to bring him.

“He can give us these kind of things, and I want these kind of things in our team.

“I think he has adapted to the Premier League. He is fit and fits our way to play because we need a player like him.

“Top players can enjoy our game and I think he is a top player like the other guys.”

While Hwang has caught the eye, Adama Traore has had to make do with a place on the bench in recent weeks.

On rotating his attackers, Lage added: “We can find the strategy and we took the best decision.

“It’s not just about Hwang, I want to take the best from all the players.

“I want the best for (Francisco) Trincao, to show the things he did in Braga and why he made the move to Barcelona.