Dave Edwards: A bad day for Wolves but they will finish mid-table

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Marcal (left) and Brentford's Sergi Canos

It was the one game in which I was confident Wolves would get a result, with Brentford coming off the high of being promoted.

It was finally an opposition Wolves would have more of the ball against and really go and attack at home.

But it was just a really poor start to the game for Bruno Lage’s men – and once you’ve given a team a 2-0 head-start in the Premier League it’s almost impossible to come back the way teams can defend and keep the ball.

The manner in which Wolves conceded those two goals will be extremely disappointing for Lage.

You can see with the very first corner that Marcal is scared to death of Ivan Toney, trying to grip him and not move him, you can see the referee watching.

It was really naive to do it again, the manager should be furious he made the same mistake again, right under the referee’s nose.

After giving them the first goal, Max Kilman misjudged his slide tackle chasing Toney down the wing, making Conor Coady have to step out of his shape and then, for whatever reason,Romain Saiss – I don’t know whether he was unaware of Mbuemo behind him – made a really rash decision which I don’t see often from him, for an easy tap-in.

You saw Coady turn around absolutely baffled that he was stood on his own. It was two really poor goals to give away.

After that it was hard to break Brentford down. That’s something Wolves has struggled with under Nuno for a few years, playing against teams with a deep block.

But I do think that Lage’s tactics will be better equipped to break down these teams.

I just think it’s going to need more time to get there. It’s not for the want of trying, the manager ended up with an outrageous formation at the end really, with Kilman and Coady at centre-back, Moutinho and Neves in midfield and then six wingers and strikers on. He was really going for it.

With a positive to look for I think under this man Wolves will really be going all out to win games of football.

I’m really sure he’ll get it right. This is a first performance where you think he hasn’t really been at it, even though it’s only one win out of five I still feel they are on the right track – but it’s at a point now where it needs to be backed up with results.

There’s a run of fixtures now where they can go and do that now, Southampton away and Newcastle at home. They look like winnable games on paper but there will be teams happy to sit back and be hard to play against, that is something Wolves will have to work from, and build from a solid base.

It is difficult to talk about time and patience because the way Wolves and most definitely Fosun work, it’s very much a business for them and the business works much better if it’s in the Premier League. If they feel they are going down a road where they are not picking up then they will have to make a decision but I genuinely think Wolves are a long way off that.

There’s too much positivity in the performances to have a knee-jerk reaction. I do think he’ll get time to build something.

I think they should’ve done a little more in the transfer window but I still think it’s a squad that will comfortably finish mid-table this season and look to really push on after that.

It is a big transition, 10th this year would be a success and something to build on, then he can add his players in like Nuno did and take them on to that next level.