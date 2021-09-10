New Hatherton Wolves book details club's global adventures

The new book cover

Founder of Hatherton Wolves, Russ Evers, has written his second book on Wolves following the 2017 release of Everywhere We Go: Hatherton Wolves.

The new book, titled How Do We Get There – Wolves Against The World, looks at the group’s travels overseas following Wolves. It also employs the help of former goalkeeper Phil Parkes who looks at the club’s exploits in Europe in the 1970’s.

Evers said: “I wrote the book to capture the travels of Wolves fans following our beloved club despite the 39 years of missing out on European action.

“We had been to Australia and China as well as across mainland Europe in pre-season friendlies and these to be fair used to be the highlights of the season.

“Phil Parkes is heavily featured as he can recall the UEFA Cup games of the early 70’s when most of my friends were too young to travel. While there are facts and figures, the book really is a companion piece to the Hatherton Wolves book released in 2017 and just captures the laughs we had whilst on Wolves duty overseas.”

A launch event is being held at the Bradmore Club in Wolverhampton at 7pm on October 15. Parkes will also be on hand for a Q&A.