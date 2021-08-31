Morgan Gibbs-White signs season-long loan deal at Sheffield United

Morgan Gibbs-White (Getty/Wolves)

The 21-year-old midfielder has also signed a contract extension at Molineux through to 2024, with the club believing a move to the Championship is the best thing for his development.

Gibbs-White had made three appearances for Bruno Lage’s team this season. The deal which has seen him move to Bramall Lane is thought to include the option of a January recall.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Morgan’s still a young player, with a big future. We’ve extended his contract because we want him to stay, we see him having a long-term future at Wolves, but at the moment we feel a loan move is the best option for him.

“This is a great move for Morgan’s development. He’s not had too many minutes in recent years, so this is an opportunity to play every week and grow as a player in the Championship, at a good club.