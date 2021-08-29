Wolves complete Hwang Hee-chan season long loan

Hwang Hee-chan (Getty)

The 25-year-old South Korea international has arrived at Molineux in a deal which includes a £12million option to buy.

Hwang came to prominence at RB Salzburg before joining sister club Leipzig a year ago. He made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club, scoring three goals.

After completing a medical on Sunday morning, he was unveiled on the pitch at Molineux ahead of Wolves’ Premier League match against Manchester United.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Hwang’s a player we’ve watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg.

“He’s got a lot of talent and is very versatile – he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide. He had a fantastic goal scoring record at Salzburg and will give us a good option in the front areas.

“He’s got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup. He’s got a lot of pace, power and strength – he’s probably a little bit different to what we’ve got, and we think he’s a strong acquisition for the squad.