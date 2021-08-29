Wolves complete Hwang Hee-chan season long loan

The 25-year-old South Korea international has arrived at Molineux in a deal which includes a £12million option to buy.
Hwang came to prominence at RB Salzburg before joining sister club Leipzig a year ago. He made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club, scoring three goals.
After completing a medical on Sunday morning, he was unveiled on the pitch at Molineux ahead of Wolves’ Premier League match against Manchester United.
Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Hwang’s a player we’ve watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg.
“He’s got a lot of talent and is very versatile – he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide. He had a fantastic goal scoring record at Salzburg and will give us a good option in the front areas.
“He’s got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup. He’s got a lot of pace, power and strength – he’s probably a little bit different to what we’ve got, and we think he’s a strong acquisition for the squad.
“Ultimately, we felt it was an area where competition is important, so when somebody becomes available on loan, with his quality and experience, and he has a desire to come, it’s becomes an exciting opportunity – we’re certain he’s going to add quality to the group.”