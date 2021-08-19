Wolves accept Sevilla bid for Rafa Mir

Rafa Mir (AMA)

The forward returned to England this week and joined his team-mates in training, after helping Spain to a silver medal at the Olympics.

Head coach Bruno Lage revealed that he was planning crunch talks with Mir to see whether he wanted to play for Wolves this season, with Atletico Madrid in negotiations for his signature.

It is understood that the striker was keen on a return to his homeland, amid a bid from Sevilla.

Julen Lopetegui’s side offered a fee in the region of €16million, which is around £13.7million, and Wolves have decided to sell – making an impressive profit on a player that cost them £1.5million in 2018.

The deal is expected to be completed after Mir posted a goodbye to Wolves on his Instagram page.

It read: “It’s time to say goodbye to Wolverhampton and thank all the people who have helped me grow during this learning period, also my team-mates and the board.

“To the Wolves fans, I would like to thank you for showing me what this historic club and the Molineux Stadium are all about. I wish you all the best for the future.”

Following Mir’s expected departure – and Patrick Cutrone’s loan to Empoli – Wolves only have Raul Jimenez and Fabio Silva as the senior strikers.

The club does hold an interest in Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes but it understood that no bid has been made.

They may be even lighter on forwards, too, with Pedro Neto reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery from a fractured kneecap.

It was hoped that the star winger could return in October, with Lage recently setting a similar time frame, but reports now suggest he will be out until at least February.