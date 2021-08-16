Wolves forced to play twice in two days after Carabao Cup appeal is lost

Molineux Stadium. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Bruno Lage’s men have been drawn away to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the second round of the competition.

It has now been confirmed that the game will take place at the City Ground at 8pm on Tuesday, August 24.

But just over 48 hours before that on the Sunday, Wolves host Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs in the Premier League, with the London outfit travelling to face Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in a Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday.

Wolves appealed to have the Forest clash moved to the Wednesday but had their advances rejected due to a cricket game at nearby Trent Bridge on that day.

As a result, Wolves have been forced to play the two games within two days.

A club statement read: “A delay in announcing the fixture date was due to Wolves pushing for a fixture later in the week, due to Bruno Lage’s side competing in the Premier League just over 48 hours previously.

“Wolves face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in Molineux’s first top-flight fixture of the 2021/22 season, and now the squad will be back in action at the City Ground two days later. Appeals to play the fixture on Wednesday 25 were rejected due to a clash with the T20 contest between Notts Outlaws and Hampshire Hawks taking place at nearby Trent Bridge, with further alternatives also dismissed by the EFL.

“The game will be the first time Wolves have faced Forest on the road since the 2017/18 season, where the old gold secured a 2-1 win on their way to taking the second tier league title.