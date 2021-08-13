Bruno Lage to hold talks with Rafa Mir over Wolves future

Rafa Mir (AMA)

The striker, who spent last season on loan at Spanish top-flight side Huesca and netted 16 goals, has caught the eye of La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

It is understood Mir is keen on a return to his homeland but after helping Spain to a silver medal in the Olympics, Lage has confirmed he will return to Wolverhampton over the weekend to finalise his future.

“The information I have is that he is coming to us,” Lage said.

“It’s the same situation like Patrick (Cutrone), I need to talk to the player. I need to feel if he has the ambition and motivation to play for us and belong to our pack. To wear our jersey. If he feels that, it’s welcome, if not we need to find a solution for him and also for us.

“We can be here working hard, talking about offensive and defensive strategies, but the basic is to have ambition and motivation to be better every day as a player and also to help the club and team be better every day.”

Cutrone is closing in on a loan to Empoli, as Lage insisted the Italian striker did not want to stay at Molineux.

“Patrick was unhappy here, I could see that every day,” Lage added. “Even the fans support him. Patrick has his own song, but he is not happy here.