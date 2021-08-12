Bruno Lage: Wolves stars are fully focused

Adama Traore (Getty)

Ruben Neves and Adama Traore in particular have garnered interest from other clubs, but both have had impressive pre-season campaigns since returning from their post-Euros holidays.

So far Wolves have turned down any advances and with interest seemingly cooling, Lage is not concerned about their focus or professionalism. When asked if he was worried about losing them, Lage said: “Those are the rules. So we will need to wait until the end of August to see who stays and goes.

“The most important thing is I can see at the moment that everyone is focused. So I’m not worried.

“The important thing is to have time to work with the players.

“Last season was very tough for them with Covid and they had only had two weeks off before the start of the season because they were in the Europa League. So I preferred to give everyone 21 days (rest) and then they came and we have tried to work hard to be ready.”

Meanwhile, Lage has revealed Pedro Neto is aiming to return from injury within two months.

The star forward has been missing since April with a fractured patella.