Willy Boly likely to miss start of Premier League season

Willy Boly (Getty)

The towering centre-back limped off in the friendly against Real Betis on July 24 – lasting only 17 minutes of the clash in Marbella, which Wolves won 1-0.

Boly did start against Crewe in Wolves’ first pre-season friendly and played 45 minutes before being replaced.

The 30-year-old has since missed the games against Las Palmas, Stoke and Coventry with a hamstring issue.

He has undergone scans and it is now understood the injury is not as bad as first feared.

Boly has only been missing for one-and-a-half weeks and it is believed he is targetting a return to fitness within two weeks.

However, with Wolves’ first Premier League fixture coming up on August 14 – away to Leicester – the defender will be fighting to get fit in time and is expected to miss the start of the season.

Bruno Lage has a difficult start to his tenure in charge with Spurs at home and Manchester United away to follow the Leicester clash and the new boss will be eager to get Boly back before the end of the month.

And although he is expected to miss that first game, it is understood Wolves are hopeful of getting him back before the end of August.

Alongside Boly, Wolves have also suffered three more hamstring injuries with Owen Otasowie, Yerson Mosquera and Hugo Bueno sidelined.

Midfielder Otasowie – who is reportedly attracting interest from both Wolfsburg and Anderlecht – is not thought to be missing for too long with his injury.

It is understood his knock is not severe and he will be available soon.

After playing 45 minutes against Stoke the day before, Mosquera started against Coventry on Sunday but lasted just over 30 minutes before hobbling off.

He left the field holding his hamstring and although he looked comfortable walking around after the game, Wolves are still waiting on his scan results to determine how long he will be out for.