Wolves poddy

Nathan Judah is joined by Wolves reporter Liam Keen to dissect everything that we've learned in pre-season.

There's the latest on Willy Boly ahead of the season with Leicester less than two weeks away.

How many more signings do Wolves need to be competitive and can they deliver European football?

All your questions are answered and there's the chance to win a home, away or training kit of your choice!