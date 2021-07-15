Wolves set to seal £6.8m deal for Jose Sa

Olympiacos goalkeeper Pedro Jose Sa.

The 28-year-old arrived in Wolverhampton yesterday to complete the move, with personal terms having already been agreed.

He will replace fellow Portuguese keeper Rui Patricio, the club’s No.1 for the past three seasons, who completed a £9.8m switch to Roma on Tuesday night.

Sa, like Patricio, is a client of Jorge Mendes, the agent who acts as an advisor to Wolves owner’s Fosun and who has been extensively involved in negotiations for both keepers.

Mendes also represents new Wolves head coach Bruno Lage, Roma’s Jose Mourinho and Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins.

Sa will become Wolves’ fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Yerson Mosquera, Francisco Trincao and Rayan Ait-Nouri. A deal for Hungary defender Bendeguz Bolla has also been agreed, though he will be loaned straight out to Swiss club Grasshoppers upon completion.

Further arrivals are expected with Wolves seeking reinforcements in both defence and midfield.

There are also likely to be more departures, with midfielder Ruben Neves continuing to attract interest from Arsenal. Wolves are expecting interest in Neves this summer but will not sell the Portugal international for lower than their asking price.

Wolves’ fourth-choice keeper, Matija Sarkic, is training with Blues ahead of a possible season-long loan switch.

Sa began his career with Maritimo and played for Porto before joining Olympiacos, initially on loan, in 2018. He made nearly 100 appearances for the Greek club, one of those coming against Wolves in the first leg of a Europa League last-16 tie in March last year.