Jose Sa set for number one jersey at Wolves

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished:

Incoming goalkeeper Jose Sa is expected to receive the number one jersey at Wolves, the Express & Star understands – the first time any player has worn the number since Carl Ikeme's retirement in 2018.

Jose Sa (PA)
Ikeme, who spent 16 years at the club and came through the academy, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017 and later retired in 2018.

Since then, no goalkeeper has worn the number one shirt for Wolves out of respect for Ikeme, with Rui Patricio opting for 11 and John Ruddy 21.

Former player Ikeme has taken to Twitter this week – following Rui Patricio's sale to Roma – calling on Jose Sa to take the number ahead of his move to Molineux.

The Olympiacos shot-stopper is set for a £6.8million move to Wolves with personal terms already agreed. The transfer is due to be announced today.

Now, the Express & Star understands Jose will be handed the number one shirt for the upcoming season.

