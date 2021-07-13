Wolves' Ryan Giles set for Cardiff loan

Ryan Giles (AMA)

The 21-year-old spent the first half of last season on-loan at Coventry before switching to Championship rivals Rotherham for the remaining months of the campaign.

The season before he impressed at Shrewsbury Town before his first short stint with Coventry. The wing-back has come through the Wolves academy as a promising talent and has so far made one senior appearance, in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury in January 2019.

He has been training with new boss Bruno Lage for the last week since the squad returned for pre-season, but now Giles is set to return to the Championship and team up with former Wolves manager McCarthy at Cardiff.