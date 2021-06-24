Wolves set to land Wales goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts

Bruno Lage wants to add Tony Roberts to his backroom team (Photo: Wolves)

Former title-winning Benfica gaffer Lage is piecing together his group of coaches having recently signed a three-year deal at Molineux.

And he is understood to have earmarked current Wales and ex-Swansea man Roberts to oversee the club's shot-stoppers.

Roberts has had keeping coach roles at Dagenham & Redbridge, Queens Park Rangers, Arsenal, Swansea and Birmingham.

It was at Swansea – where he worked from 2015 until 2018 – that he met Lage, who served as Carlos Carvalhal's assistant in 2017/18.

The 51-year-old has been the keeping coach for Wales since 2016 and also had a spell with Chris Coleman in the far east, at Hebei China Fortune.

He was part of Aitor Karanka's set-up at Blues last season and is currently away at the Euros, with Wales playing Denmark in the last 16 on Saturday evening.

Should the move go through as Wolves hope, Roberts will be part of a backroom team that should be formally announced in the coming weeks.

Lage's younger brother, Luis Nascimento, is also due to be part of the group as the new head coach looks to successfully get his style of play across – pre-season beginning at Compton on July 5.