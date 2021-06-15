Wolves' Fabio Silva thankful for help from ‘best captain’ Conor Coady

Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Club-record signing Silva is currently enjoying a summer break after a busy first season in English football.

The 18-year-old ended up having a far more prominent role than originally planned after Raul Jimenez’s long lay-off, with the £35million signing ending the 2020/21 campaign with four goals to his name.

He came in for criticism along the way, but Coady was always there for advice and encouragement.

And Silva is grateful to have had that support – even if he struggles to understand the Liverpudlian at times.

“Sometimes because he speaks too quickly, I say ‘Conor you have to relax because I’m Portuguese, I don’t understand a lot so you have to go slow’,” said Silva.

“I have to say, for me, he is the best captain. He helps a lot, not only me, but the team.

“He is a guy who you goes with you and speaks with you when you have to improve.

“When you have a good game he will say you have to continue, don’t relax and go again. He is an amazing guy.”

Coady is currently away with England for the Euros and will hope to play a part in Friday’s big clash with Scotland after being an unused substitute for the win over Croatia.

Silva, meanwhile, will be keeping a close eye on how Portugal get on in the tournament.

“Portugal has a lot of quality,” added Silva. “Now, with the examples of Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Nelson Semedo.

“We have a lot of players with quality. When Portuguese players come here (to the Premier League) and do things right, it’s better for Portugal.

“Maybe the Premier League will say the Portuguese guys are different and have a lot of quality, because they don’t look there with the same eye as Spain or England.