Shrewsbury Town poised to make a decision over Wolves loanee Niall Ennis

Ennis has not featured since the opening week of the season after suffering a new injury and Paul Hurst is keen to hold discussions with his parent club.

The 18-year-old, one of five loan players with Town, is recovering at Wolves. His loan runs until the end of the season. But if the forward shows little sign of recovery Hurst is likely to cut the loan and pursue other targets.

“He has been outside and done some sessions but there was still quite a bit to go,” Hurst said.

“He’s still a very young player that they still have very high hopes for but he needs a spell of being fit. Naturally there’ll be caution.

“He’s still some way off. We need to discuss what is going to happen with his loan very shortly in truth, to see exactly where it’s at.

“If he’s not going to be deemed fit for a little while yet then I’ll look to strengthen.”

Midfielder Jon Nolan (hip) is expected to recover for tomorrow’s trip to MK Dons while Bryn Morris (dead leg) may struggle.

Hurst is wary of tomorrow’s hosts Dons, who he sees as underperforming given their current 16th-placed league status.

“They seem to have spells in games,” he added. “I don’t know if they switch off or the opposition do well.

“But they have spells when they can put games to bed but haven’t done that.”