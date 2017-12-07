Exclusive: Wolves eyeing January deals

A new striker and possibly a right wing back are the January targets for Nuno Espirito Santo, whose league leaders are 10 points clear of third place.

Recruitment will be now limited to players perceived to be good enough to play in the top flight, the Express & Star understands, with Wolves planning for life in the Premier League.

Money is available to seal permanent moves for Atletico Madrid forward Jota and Al-Hilal striker Bonatini with a combined cost of £10m-£15m.

Bonatini is the Championship's surprise package this season with 12 goals but despite his form the need for a new striker is seen as imperative, with no obvious back-up currently in the squad should the Brazilian pick up an injury.

Derby County striker Chris Martin – a player Wolves have admired for some time and have come close to signing in the past two summers – is yet again on their shortlist.

However despite reports elsewhere Bournemouth's Lewis Grabban, on loan at Sunderland, isn't currently a target. And Wolves don't plan to revisit a £10million deal for PSV striker Jurgen Locadia, which fell through in the final hours of the summer window.

Any potential signing will be a permanent one if Wolves feel the player is good enough for the top flight, although buying Jota or Bonatini will free up space to bring someone in on loan.

The club will also be careful not to disrupt the tight-knit team cohesion that Nuno has generated in just a few short months since becoming head coach in June.

A number of scouts were hired some weeks ago with the task of finding suitable January options both in England and overseas, with former Fulham chief scout Miguel Rios tasked with scouting central Europe.

As well as a striker Wolves will look to bring in a right wing back as competition for Matt Doherty, with summer signing Phil Ofosu-Ayeh having missed the entire season so far with a debilitating ankle injury.