Steve Bull: Molineux is a wonderful place to be

I was a bit apprehensive before the games against Leeds and Bolton, with Leeds doing well this year and Bolton a bogey team of ours.

Yet a few days later we’ve beaten then 4-1 and 5-1 respectively and extended our lead at the top of the table.

Everything that’s thrown at Wolves at the moment, they’re dealing with it comfortably.

I don’t think they stepped out of second gear against Bolton and you could say that for a few games this season.

I think they’ve still got another gear in them and we could see this team get even better.

Everyone’s playing well and they’re full of confidence – they’re stepping on to that pitch with no doubts that they’re going to win.

Ivan Cavaleiro has scored four goals in three games and is totally on his game at the moment.

Every time he gets the ball he looks like he’s going to do something special with it.

Diogo Jota’s been good, Ruben Neves controls the midfield, Leo Bonatini is one of the most prolific players in the league...there are so many stand-out players.

It’s a bit of a weird sensation watching them – they’re making it look easy and at Wolves we’re not necessarily used to that!

I’ve not seen anything like this for a long time, certainly in terms of the style of play.

At the start of the season I was a bit worried they might ‘overplay’ too much but what they do works – it’s all on the floor, no long balls and the fans are loving watching it.

They entice teams to come and have a go at them, they sit back and then they blitz them on the counter-attack at pace.

It’s very effective and full credit to Nuno for overseeing it all.

The fans are relishing it and turning up in big numbers – everyone I speak to is on cloud nine.

I saw Bolton boss Phil Parkinson saying we’ll win the league by 10 points... for all the excitement and the great football, you won’t get me saying that.

We need to get through a busy Christmas period first – there are tough games away at Blues, Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Bristol City before the New Year – and then we’ll see where we are in January.

