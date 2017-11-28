Nuno grateful for Wolves rest ahead of Blues derby clash

Wolves have nine days in between games with the St Andrew's clash moved for television coverage.

It's offered the rare luxury of a few days' rest for Wolves' squad and the players took advantage with a group trip to London immediately after Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Bolton at Molineux.

Nuno and his backroom team have placed a big emphasis on recovery and recuperation and the head coach wants them fully refreshed for Monday's big game.

"They are ready to have a good rest because it was a very tough week, the calendar is tough," Nuno said.

"It’s a moment to recover well and work better to keep improving.

"We’re going to rest now and prepare strong for the next game – it’s a derby, everybody know.

"Now is the moment for us coaches to prepare.

"The boys are going to rest and clear their mind because they have to be ready for the next one."

Wolves are four points clear at the top of the Championship with 44 points from 19 matches.

Nuno, though, continues to publicly play down their advantage

He said: "I keep repeating myself, (the lead) doesn’t mean anything at all.

"We have to work every day the same way, every day is important.

"We don’t look where our opponents are in the table – we analyse them on their strengths and weaknesses.

"They have a lot of talent, but there is no talent without hard work.

"They get confidence from the way they work every day and the way they play."

Saturday's win was watched by another big Molineux attendance and they've long since sold their allocation for the short trip to St Andrew's.

Nuno added: "We humbly ask the fans to keep supporting the team home and away, it’s very important to us."