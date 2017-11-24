Barry Douglas: Complacency not an issue for Wolves

Wolves host 23rd-placed Bolton tomorrow looking to continue a great run of form which has seen them move four points clear at the top of the Championship.

Nuno’s team have won seven of their past eight games and will go eight points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United, who kick off at 5.30pm at home to Blues on Saturday, if they beat the Trotters.

However, Douglas says there’s no chance they’ll start getting ahead of themselves.

“There are no big egos in the squad and the gaffer is the first person to let anyone know if he feels any complacency creeping in,” Douglas said. “We’ll just go about our job, prepare for Saturday and hopefully we can keep progressing and getting three points.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves or we’ll get complacent. That’s why we’ve got such a good squad because everyone’s grounded.

“(Nuno) isn’t one for complacency – he keeps everyone on their toes and makes sure we don’t get ahead of ourselves. It’s nice to get the hype and the talk but we need to just focus what we do on the training ground. Thankfully it’s paying off.”

Helder Costa became the 15th player to score for Wolves this season when netting in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Leeds.

Douglas, who scored his second of the campaign, said it’s important to share the goals around.

“It’s important to get goals from other players and not just rely on the front guys,” he added.

“It shows the quality we’ve got throughout the squad.

“As long as we’re winning, that’s all that matters.

“We’ve got belief and confidence but there’s no space for complacency.

“We need to take one game at a time and prepare for that game, do a job and keep racking up the points.”