Wolves' Romain Saiss having the time of his life after World Cup qualification

"The best time in my career" is how the 27-year-old described it as he beamed with pride discussing a huge achievement both personally and for his country.

Morocco last qualified for the World Cup in 1998 but came through their qualifying group without losing a game or conceding a goal.

And Saiss, playing at centre half, was a key part of that, with a 2-0 win at Ivory Coast last weekend sparking wild scenes of celebration both at home and around the world.

"Last week was the best moment (of my career) because we qualified for the World Cup, the best competition," Saiss said.

"And with Wolves we are top of the league. Everything is good at the moment – I hope we continue like this and get promotion at the end of the season. I think it's the best time in my career.

"It was amazing. Morocco waited for 20 years for a World Cup. When we came back to Morocco at the airport there were 3,000 people. The reaction was amazing.

"In Ivory Coast we had maybe 6,000 at the stadium. And Ivory Coast is far from Morocco, maybe five hours.

"Everything was perfect."

Saiss is a regular in the side and, fitness permitting, can certainly expect to be boarding the plane to Russia next summer.

The draw for the tournament takes place in a couple of weeks and Saiss could find himself lining up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Morocco look to go one better than the 1998 team who failed to get out of the group stages.

"I hope we play against a good team because if you're in the World Cup it's to play against the best in the world," he added.

"I hope for a hard group – not very hard! But with one or two very good teams."

"We played the six games (in qualification) very well and didn't concede a goal.

"I play centre back with the new coach – I don't know why! But it's not a problem. If the coach ask me to play goalkeeper, centre forward, no problem.

"It's not totally different from midfield...just I run less! The recovery is easier after.

"I think it's good for me, for the club and my country.

"I was eight years old (in 1998). I remember it, the World Cup was in France. We didn't pass the group stages, we were in the same group as Brazil so it was difficult!

"I hope we will maybe do better. If we can pass the group stage it would be amazing."

After the high of reaching the World Cup Saiss is now switching his attention to the bread and butter of the Championship and a trip to Reading today.

While clearly enjoying being top of the league, the Wolves midfielder is also relishing the style of football Nuno has employed.

"Now we have to switch and stay focused at the club because the objective is important for everybody," Saiss said.

"We have to continue how we played the last game (against Fulham).

"We play every time from the back and every player in this team likes it. So it's easy on the pitch so play because if you have a coach who doesn't want to play and you have the players to play football it's difficult to see a good team.

"Every player is happy with the coaching staff. It's normal to enjoy."