Mel Eves: Only complacency can stop Wolves

The former Molineux favourite and League Cup winner thinks Wolves are set fair for promotion to the Premier League, as long as they can maintain the standards they have set over the first three months of the campaign.

Wolves sit top of the table after 11 wins from their opening 16 games and have set the division alight with some sparkling football.

Eves said: “The football they are playing is some of the best I have seen at Wolves for many years, there is a real feel-good factor around the club at the moment and it is great to see.

“The team have set a high standard and the most important thing now is keeping it, making sure they are doing the right things week-in, week-out.

“I firmly believe the only thing that can stop Wolves winning the Championship this season is Wolves themselves.

“No-one else in the division is going to be good enough to catch them if they can stay at the level they are now.”

Wolves resume their campaign on Saturday when they head to Reading, before back-to-back home games against Leeds and Bolton.

The relentless nature of the Championship winter will be a new experience for Nuno, who became the club’s fourth boss in less than 12 months when he replaced Paul Lambert in the summer, as well as several players.

Advertising

But Eves, who scored 18 goals to fire Wolves back to the top flight in 1983, believes the head coach will take encouragement from the strength of his squad, highlighted during Wolves’ run to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

“The good thing is Nuno already knows he can trust a lot of the players in his squad,” he said. “We are not just talking about a strong XI here, Wolves seem to have plenty more in reserve.

“When people have been asked to come in they have done a good job. Then you’ve got the performance at Manchester City in the cup, when Wolves were outstanding despite a much changed side.

“It won’t all be plain sailing and they will lose matches. That is the nature of the division.

“But the belief will be there now in the players and that is a huge factor too, particularly in the Championship.

“That was certainly my experience in 1983. We weren’t a particularly fancy team but once you get that momentum behind you, it can help you through any bumps along the way. You know you are going to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.”