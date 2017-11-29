Advertising
VIDEO: Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah analyse Alan Pardew's first West Brom press conference
Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah analyse Alan Pardew's first press conference as West Brom boss.
Pardew was appointed Baggies boss following the sacking of Tony Pulis over a week ago, and faces a clash with former club Crystal Palace this weekend.
He has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, and takes over from interim head coach Gary Megson, who has left the club.
John Carver, who was Pardew's assistant at Newcastle, has arrived with the 56-year-old as a member of his backroom staff.
