VIDEO: Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah analyse Alan Pardew's first West Brom press conference

Pardew was appointed Baggies boss following the sacking of Tony Pulis over a week ago, and faces a clash with former club Crystal Palace this weekend.

West Brom appoint Alan Pardew: Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah analysis

He has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, and takes over from interim head coach Gary Megson, who has left the club.

John Carver, who was Pardew's assistant at Newcastle, has arrived with the 56-year-old as a member of his backroom staff.