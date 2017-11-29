Menu

VIDEO: Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah analyse Alan Pardew's first West Brom press conference

By Luke Hatfield | West Brom video | Published:

Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah analyse Alan Pardew's first press conference as West Brom boss.

Pardew was appointed Baggies boss following the sacking of Tony Pulis over a week ago, and faces a clash with former club Crystal Palace this weekend.

He has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, and takes over from interim head coach Gary Megson, who has left the club.

John Carver, who was Pardew's assistant at Newcastle, has arrived with the 56-year-old as a member of his backroom staff.

