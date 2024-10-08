Carlos Corberan already working on West Brom contracts

Summer 2025 sees a second wave of long-serving Albion contracts expire after a large collection of last season's squad saw their terms run out in the summer.

Corberan explained how a change in strategy under Shilen Patel's ownership has seen plans for the medium-to-long-term put in place, rather than the club act on a year-to-year, or even half-season to half-season basis, as it was under Guochuan Lai.

"As a coach I always give my opinion to the people in the club, to Andrew (Nestor, who has assumed the responsibilities of sporting director) and to Ian (Pearce, head of football operations) too," said Corberan.

"We always have meetings to update how we are seeing the squad, the players growing, it's good to have these conversations. They know my opinion and we put our opinions in common.