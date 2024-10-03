Carlos Corberan sets West Brom record straight
Carlos Corberan believes unrealistic expectations were set by Albion’s flying start to the season.
After leading the Championship in the first month of the season the Baggies’ progress has been checked by back-to-back defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.
In a television interview after the game the head coach said an unbeaten run of five wins in six created “expectations that are not real”.
Asked to expand, he added: “I think when you only play against six or seven teams you cannot make any kind of conclusion – I didn’t do it.