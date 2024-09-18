Ex-West Brom striker finds new club in French fourth division
Ex-West Brom striker Andy Carroll has made a move to French fourth division side Bordeaux.
The former Newcastle and Liverpool forward, 35, joined Albion as a free agent in January 2022 - following a bad injury to big money signing Daryl Dike.
He netted three times in 11 appearances as Albion collapsed from play-off contenders to finish mid table - before he was released at the end of the season.
He returned to Reading, before moving to French side Amiens in Ligue 2.
After just four goals in 35 appearances - he has now made the switch to six time Ligue 1 winners Bordeaux.
Back in July, they surrendered their status as a professional club, after being relegated to the fourth tier due to bankrupcy.
In a statement, the club said: "His size, his goal-scoring talent and his fighting spirit will certainly help the Navy and White this season.
"We can't wait to see him on the pitch!"