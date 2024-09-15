Portsmouth 0 West Brom 3 - Albion go top after comfortable win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Top scorer Josh Maja's rasping finish after just 54 seconds set Carlos Corberan's side on their way at Fratton Park before Alex Mowatt curled in a beauty five minutes after the interval at Fratton Park.

Midfield magician Mowatt found the opposite top corner to add a cherry to proceedings in stoppage time on a day 2,000 travelling Baggies chanted about rising to the top of the pile.

A ruthless show of conviction - as others elsewhere slipped up - made it four wins and a draw from five as Corberan's troops picked up where they left off before the international break.

There was a real sense of belief in the celebrations, certainly from the away end, as the Baggies promoted their impressive start to the Championship season to a sizzling one. Confidence and momentum is flowing through the ranks as Corberan once again - for a fifth game running - named the same league starting XI.

Josh Maja makes it 1-0 inside a minut (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan's depth of attacking options were introduced late on - including a second Albion debut for Mikey Johnston - but the quality was provided by man of the match Mowatt, whose classy touch typified Albion's class so far this term.

Midfielder Jayson Molumby recovered from a foot concern picked up on international duty with Ireland to keep his place in Albion's starting line-up - meaning Corberan's familiar troops were the same XI to begin for the fifth game running.

Johnston and Mason Holgate, the deadline day signings, were among the matchday 20 for the first time. Grady Diangana was back as a sub after a shoulder lay-off as summer signings Paddy McNair, Callum Styles and Devante Cole missed out of the clash.

There was no hint of a sleepy Sunday tea-time feel about the atmosphere inside Fratton Park ahead of kick-off. The noise level was cranked right up in the famous ground the Baggies hadn't visited for 15 years.

John Swift fires over (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Decibel levels from the three home stands did little to deter Corberan's visitors, though, and the 2,000 travelling from the Black Country were delirious inside a minute.

Just 54 seconds were registered on the clock as Maja thumped a left-footed finish high beyond Will Norris.

As clever and sharp as the visitors were, John Mousinho's hosts were sleeping, specifically left-back Connor Ogilvie. He switched off as Darnell Furlong's quick throw sent Tom Fellows to the byline and the Baggies' assist machine pulled back an inch-perfect low cross perfect for Maja to hammer home first-time.

It was the second game running Albion had been lightning from the off and seconds later Fellows fired wide of the far post.

But Pompey were in no mood to just make up the numbers and responded superbly - though Albion were guilty in part.

Furlong and Semi Ajayi were both to thank for some key last-gasp interceptions to keep the blue shirts at bay.

Kyle Bartley heads clear for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion didn't help themselves. Twice inside a minute they were caught playing the ball out from Alex Palmer. Both midfielders Jayson Molumby and Mowatt were caught unawares. Callum Lang was sent clear after the latter but his shot deflected wide.

The hosts were on top but Albion remained a big threat. Karlan Grant was denied by a fingertip save from a five-on-four break before John Swift shot over.

Maja was well-blocked by Tom McIntyre 12 yards out when he might have made it two before Fellows shot over as home fans raged with referee Leigh Doughty about fouls not awarded.

Doughty threatened to lose control as cautions were dished out before home keeper Norris somehow kept his side in it with a miraculous point-blank save to keep out Maja's header.

A long throw found the top scorer at the back post and somehow Norris sprung into action. Goalline technology replays showed the ball millimetres from crossing the line.

Grant was a bit further away when his header flew narrowly over from another fine cross from the superb Fellows in a breathless first period.

It was less frenetic and more cultured to open up the second period.

Molumby had seen a tame curler claimed by Norris but his midfield partner showed him how it was done moments later.

Alex Mowatt celebrates after making it 2-0 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Mowatt took the ball back from Swift and inside the Pompey box to the right, opened up his body and caressed a wonderful bent finish into the far top corner. The postage stamp effort left Norris no chance.

The classy second took the wind out of the hosts' sails both on the pitch and in the stands. Maja saw a deflected strike narrowly wide as Albion purred.

Josh Murphy, making his Pompey debut, showed signs of left after a drilled left-footed effort from range flew narrowly wide across goal.

Changes after the hour broke things up but Albion enjoyed useful cameos from Jed Wallace, Diangana and Uros Racic.

Maja gave another example of his flowing confidence as a strike from the edge of the centre circle just lacked height and dropped wide.

The away end broke into chimes of Oasis as Mikey Johnston was spotted being readied. His second Baggies debut was almost capped with a fine strike before Mowatt added his second in stoppage time, a wonderful free-kick curled into the top right corner to cap a fine day on the south coast in style of the table-toppers.

Substitutes

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Norris; Swanson, McIntyre (Poole, 76), Williams, Ogilvie; Pack (c), Dozzell (Kamara, 62); Lane (Blair, 62), Lang, Murphy (Silvera, 62); Saydee (Sorensen, 75).

Subs not used: Schmid, Towler, Yengi, Ritchie.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley (c), Heggem; Molumby (Racic, 67), Mowatt; Fellows (Wallace, 67), Swift (Diangana, 67), Grant (Johnston, 80); Maja (Dobbin, 80).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Holgate, Frabotta, Diakite.

Attendance: 20,205 (2,159 Albion fans)

Referee: Leigh Doughty