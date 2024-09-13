Carlos Corberan: Star deal shows West Brom moving in right direction

Winger Johnston rejoined from Celtic for a reported £3million on a four-year deal last month, after enjoying a stellar loan stint at the Hawthorns during the second half of last season.

He scored seven times and set-up one more in 20 appearances to help propel the Baggies into the Championship play-offs.

Corberan noted that the fee recouped from Brandon Thomas-Asante’s switch to Championship rivals Coventry City ultimately funded Johnston’s return, but he was pleased to be supported by the board in his quest to bring the Republic of Ireland international back to the club.

The Spaniard said: “It looks like Johnston is something to make me happy, no? Or directly for me. Johnston is not for Carlos Corberan, he is for the attacking needs we have as a team. We sold – I don’t know if for the same money or close to it – Thomas-Asante, and it was important to replace the attacking option.