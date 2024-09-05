Express & Star
Mikey Johnston buoyed by West Brom's ambition after permanent return

Star signing Mikey Johnston is confident Albion can be a big player in the race for Premier League promotion this season.

By Lewis Cox
Published

The winger, a £3million deadline day signing from Celtic, is ready to make his mark after helping drive Albion on to the Championship play-off places while on loan last season.

Boss Carlos Corberan kept tabs on and stayed in contact with the winger, 25, this summer and the Baggies were able to strike a deal with Celtic late in the window.

Johnston has watched on from a distance as Albion started the season unbeaten and fancies his new clubs chances this term.

