West Brom's Tom Fellows stance amid reported Southampton 'bid'

The 21-year-old sensation gave another example of his quality setting up both goals in Saturday's 2-1 win at Stoke and is seen as the club's best asset.

It has been claimed Premier League new boys Southampton have an interest in the Baggies flyer and could be readying a £10million offer prior to Friday night's deadline.

Albion do not wish to sell their star turn, a graduate of the club's academy who shot to prominence in Carlos Corberan's side last season.