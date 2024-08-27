West Brom not expected to pursue transfer interest in duo

Carlos Corberan is looking to boost his firepower and creativity at the top end of the pitch before Friday night's 11pm deadline.

A striker is set to check into The Hawthorns as a replacement for Brandon Thomas-Asante.

But it is understood the club are also eyeing up wide options as another possible deal with just a few days of the window remaining.

Experienced Preston striker Keane, 31, has been on the club's radar this summer with just a year left on his contract at Deepdale.

Sources in Preston have claimed Albion did test PNE's resolve with an approach but it is understood a move for the striker will not be pursued.

Former Manchester United and Wigan striker Keane is seen as a key man by his club. He netted 13 times in his first season last term.

French winger Le Bris, meanwhile, is another attacker who has been on the club's radar this summer.

The 21-year-old winger plays for Lorient and has made 57 senior appearances since breaking into the first-team fold in 2021. His uncle Regis managed Lorient before exiting for Sunderland this summer.

Le Bris, who is under contract until 2027, was enquired about by the Baggies but it is understood a move will progress no further.