West Brom set for healthy windfall as Dara O'Shea exits Burnley for Ipswich

The Baggies will pocket in excess of £1million due to the Republic of Ireland international's sale to the Premier League new boys.

Albion inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause of any profit made by Burnley on the defender, who rose through the academy ranks at The Hawthorns, as part of the £7m deal that saw O'Shea join the Clarets a little over 12 months ago.

The Express & Star understands O'Shea, 25, is on the verge of a £15m move to Portman Road, a deal that could eventually rise to £20m with add-ons.

That would see Albion bag 20 per cent of the £8m profit Burnley made on O'Shea.

The centre-back was a regular in Burnley's Premier League campaign, which ended in relegation. He featured in 35 of the 38 top-flight games and scored four times.

Ipswich were among several interested parties in the Irishman, who joined the Baggies from his homeland as a 16 year old, with Wolves also keen on a move. But Burnley and Ipswich have struck a deal that produces a healthy windfall for the Baggies.

O'Shea made 107 senior appearances for Albion before leaving for Burnley in June 2023.

The windfall is a timely and welcome one for Albion and Shilen Patel's Bilkul ownership group. It will be another boost in balancing the books at The Hawthorns as the new owners look to pick up the pieces from the mess left by Guochuan Lai.

The injection could prove important as Albion look to abide by financial fair play regulations and not exceed the current profit and sustainability laws of a £39m loss limit over a three-year cycle.

Head coach Carlos Corberan will boost his squad further before Friday's transfer deadline, with at least a striker to replace Brandon Thomas-Asante the club's target. That move is likely to be a loan.

Attacker Grady Diangana injured his shoulder in Saturday's 2-1 win at Stoke and could be set for a lengthy setback having just come through a spell on the sidelines. It remains to be seen if that prompts any more business at The Hawthorns.