Callum Styles update as Carlos Corberan talks 'versatility and quality' ahead of announcement

The Baggies continued a very encouraging start to the Championship campaign with a 2-1 win at Stoke and are poised to add Barnsley's Hungary international to their ranks, with an announcement set to follow.

Styles, 24, is moving to The Hawthorns on a permanent deal and Corberan added that his ability to play in up to five different positions was a key factor.

"I can tell you this - he is a player whose move is nearly complete. Probably as soon as it's complete we will announce him and I always like to talk about the players after we've signed them," Corberan told the Express & Star.

"Styles is a player who knows the Championship well because he has been playing the Championship and League One. He reached the play-offs with Barnsley and was playing with Moway (Alex Mowatt) and (Daryl) Dike, so he will find familiar faces in the dressing room.

"After Barnsley were relegated to League One he has had a couple of loans in the Championship.

"He is a player whose main skill is his versatility. I have been watching him as a left wing-back, a left-back, a midfielder and as a right wing-back and right-back."

Styles played under ex-Albion boss Valerien Ismail at Barnsley, where he made more than 100 appearances in the second tier between 2019 and 2022 prior to relegation. Since then he has played in the Championship on loan at Millwall and Sunderland, the latter of which are understood to have attempted to sign Styles permanently.

Styles qualifies for Hungary through his grandparents and has 23 caps for his nation. He played in the victory over Scotland at this summer's European Championship.

He had one year left on his deal at League One Oakwell, meaning Albion have paid a fee for his services.

Corberan added: "So I think this type of player is always very necessary because after the passing of weeks, when you start to accumulate injuries, you need to have players that can cover different positions well.

"He is a player that is very intelligent and a quality player."