Carlos Corberan's West Brom target for transfer deadline as he makes versatility point

Albion are hunting two final signing to add to the eight they have already completed this summer – and the Express & Star understands versatile Barnsley man Callum Styles is set to check in as signing number nine.

The Hungary international, 24, will be another midfield option but importantly brings cover to the left flank, which Corberan desired after the exits of Conor Townsend and Erik Pieters, with Gianluca Frabotta already through the door.

The head coach, who takes his side to Stoke in the Championship on Saturday, is also hunting for a centre-forward recruit to replace Brandon Thomas-Asante.

"We need to make two movements because just talking about the players we lost this summer, we need to replace (them) to have a competition squad, or a squad that covers different needs of the pitch," said Corberan. "With two players we can cover this.

"One thing is what we want and another is what the market will tell you according to your (financial) possibilities, we will make a decision according to that on the players we should bring here."

Asked if he will be glad come the 11pm transfer deadline in a week's time, Corberan smiled: "Yes! It will be less busy, let's say it like this."

Corberan revealed Albion will not go into the market for more cover and competition at right-back despite Darnell Furlong as the only recognised senior option in that role.

Summer signings Paddy McNair, who is in on a half-season loan, and permanent recruit Torbjorn Heggem, who are centre-halves by trade, are both options to cover Furlong at right-back.

Heggem has so far played at left-back for Albion but Corberan said he has watched the Norwegian play at right-back prior to his move. The head coach also added, should Albion choose to play a three-man backline with wing-backs, winger Tom Fellows is among the options as wing-back on either side.

Imminent recruit Callum Styles is adept at left wing-back and did so under ex-Albion boss Valerien Ismael at Barnsley.

"Paddy can play as a right-back in my opinion," Corberan said. "Heggem can play as a right-back in my opinion. We need to remember that Heggem is not a left-footed player, he can manage both legs.

"It's true it's a long time since he played at right-back but before he signed I watched him play at right-back, so it shows he can play there. He is another option too.

"Playing with a line of three is an option, so you don't need to play with a right-back because you have wing-backs. Fellows has been playing as a wing-back on the right and left.

"So even if we don't bring a specific right-back like last year with Pipa, because sometimes you can or cannot, we are still going to find solutions if a problem happens."