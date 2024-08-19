West Brom working on move for giant midfielder Uros Racic

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A move for the Serbia international, 26, is thought to be progressing as Carlos Corberan looks to net a replacement for Okay Yokuslu.

Giant midfielder Racic stands at 6ft 4in and would bring real physicality to Albion's midfield.

The 12-cap Serbian, who was part of his nation's World Cup squad in Qatar in 2022, is poised to move to The Hawthorns on a season-long loan – a third loan deal in eight additions to the Baggies' squad this summer – from his Italian second tier parent club.

Racic is most at home as a defensive midfielder but is said to be able to play further forward and as a makeshift central defender, if required.

Racic joined Sassuolo last summer and scored once in 23 appearances last term but was unable to help prevent relegation from the top flight.

The towering central midfielder still has three years to run on the contract he signed with the Italians 12 months ago.

He previously represented Red Star Belgrade in his homeland before a move to Valencia in Spain in 2018. Racic was a Copa del Rey winner and played 68 times for Valencia.

The powerhouse midfielder also clocked up a full season of games on loan in Portugal's top flight with Famalicao and Braga as well as lower down the Spanish pyramid at Tenerife and Valencia's reserve side.

He has made in excess of 250 senior career appearances.

Corberan has started the Championship campaign with Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt as his starting central midfielders, with the idea that John Swift can drop deeper to offer more support and creativity in that role this season.

Malian Ousmane Diakite, the first recruit of the summer, is another central midfield option but Corberan has said he is adapting following a move from Austria.

The highly-rated Harry Whitwell is another central midfield option and the head coach has said he is set for another season training as a first-team regular while playing for the club's under-21s.