Sparkling duo ensure West Brom summer departure is yet to be felt

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cedric Kipre's departure to France was always going to happen, so that was slightly easier to swallow.

But when Okay Yokuslu, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Conor Towsend were all sold in the space of a week, there was worry about who would replace them.

Up top Josh Maja was always going to lead the line, and Torbjorn Heggem would slot in at left back.

But in terms of replacing Yokuslu, there was a bit of concern there. He had such an impact in his two permanent years for Albion, both physically and technically that replacing him, or finding a solution for that issue, was going to be tough.