West Brom debrief: Carlos Corberan makes strong loan hint after Fleetwood exit

It was not a pleasant first trip to Highbury Stadium for most of the 1,100 or so travelling Baggies as Carlos Corberan’s largely young side lost 2-1.

We look at some of the talking points from the Fylde Coast.

Embarrassment?

It’s a humiliating scoreline, no doubt.

But the context of the evening provides some clarity, at least. That sort of squad, made up of youngsters and new faces who have had little pre-season and need minutes was always likely.

As such, a mish-mashed squad always has potential to struggle.

Those travelling fans can feel short-changed having paid hard-earned money to make the trip, but I do think that sort of squad selection was always likely. It is not necessarily wanting to chuck away chances of progression, it is just the reality of where Albion are.