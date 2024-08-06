Southampton hit by FA charge from West Brom play-off clash

The second-leg at St Mary's on May 17 saw the hosts progress to a Wembley final, where they earned a return to the Premier League, but the aftermath of the clash was marred as spectators stormed on to the pitch from the home stands.

Albion players were dashed past as individuals ran on to the pitch to celebrate before sections of that crowd headed towards Albion fans in the away end of the stadium, which led to angry exchanges as stewards had to keep the pitch invaders away from the away stand.

Southampton, with assistance from the public address system, then had to repeatedly request individuals left the pitch.

More than two months after the event, the Saints have been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control.

The FA alleged "the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (any anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don't behave in an improper, threatening or provocative way, and/or throw missiles or potentially harmful or dangerous objects towards the pitch, and/or commit any form of pitch incursion."

Southampton have until this Thursday, August 8 to respond.