West Brom confirm departure of Brandon Thomas-Asante

The 25-year-old forward brings to an end his two year stay at The Hawthorns, joined Albion back in 2022 for £300,000 from Salford City.

Thomas-Asante netted on his debut and went on to become Albion's main striker for the majority of his time at the club due to injuries in the striking department.

In total the forward made 78 appearances for Albion and netted 21 goals.

His future has been subject of speculation throughout the week - with Hull City reportedly set to land the striker.

However, Coventry City submitted a bid and pipped the Tigers to sign Thomas-Asante.

In a statement, Albion said: "The club wishes Brandon all the very best in his future career."