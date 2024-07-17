Ally Robertson: New West Brom signings pop in for a chat at The Hawthorns

Albion new boys Torbjorn Heggem and Ousmane Diakite popped into The Hawthorns last week as they were given a look around the place and what goes on.

I was there with supporters’ club chief John Homer and former winger Gary Hackett for the Football Memories Group, a programme for fans with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. We’d just finished our group and were told they were coming up, we didn’t know anything about it.

It was great to spend just a brief five minutes with the two new boys and hear them in good form. Both of their English was fine.

I spoke to our Norwegian, Heggem, and I had some specific instructions for him...