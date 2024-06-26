Are West Brom set for a return to smart overseas recruitment?
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox sat down to discuss the latest transfer talk - with Albion linked to a handful of European players.
By Jonny Drury
Published
In recent days, Albion have been linked with moves for players in Germany, Sweden and France.
Lewis and Jonny discuss the latest talk - and debate whether fans can expect the club to return to the days of signing unknown gems from other countries.