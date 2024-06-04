Exclusive: Shilen Patel injects £1million into West Brom training upgrade

The Express & Star can reveal that pitch one at the Walsall-based training ground is undergoing significant works to bring it in line with that of The Hawthorns’ surface.

The work backed by Florida-based owner and chairman Patel is understood to have delighted head coach Carlos Corberan, who will have another elite pitch at his disposal for training sessions.

The training ground already has a pitch that meets EPPP (elite player performance plan) standards and the latest commitment from Patel – who continues to bankroll the club – is another statement of intent from the owner’s Bilkul Football WBA group as Albion look to improve this summer.