Championship season tickets: How West Brom rank against other clubs
West Brom have again cemented themselves as one of the Championship clubs boasting the season tickets with the best value for money.
After the success of last season's tickets - Albion have followed up with a slight increase but that has still led to high sales.
Albion had doubled the amount of season tickets sold on day one of sales compared to last year - with figures at a 16 year high.
But how do they stack up against the rest in the division?
Here is a look at the highest figures in different categories - along with the lowest adult season ticket available.
Blackburn Rovers
Highest adult - £444
Lowest adult - £349
OAP - £302
Junior - £56
Bristol City
Highest adult - £700
Lowest adult - £390
OAP - £545
Junior - £205
Burnley
Highest adult - £525
Lowest adult - £352
OAP - £360
Junior - £144
Cardiff
Highest adult - £579
Lowest adult - £329
OAP - £449
Junior - £299
Coventry
Highest adult - £550
Lowest adult - £550
OAP - £550
Junior - £550
Derby
Highest adult - £537
Lowest adult - £345
OAP - £404
Junior - £268
Hull
Highest adult - £480
Lowest adult - £342