Championship season tickets: How West Brom rank against other clubs

West Brom have again cemented themselves as one of the Championship clubs boasting the season tickets with the best value for money.

By Jonny Drury
Published
Last updated
West Brom fans

After the success of last season's tickets - Albion have followed up with a slight increase but that has still led to high sales.

Albion had doubled the amount of season tickets sold on day one of sales compared to last year - with figures at a 16 year high.

But how do they stack up against the rest in the division?

Here is a look at the highest figures in different categories - along with the lowest adult season ticket available.

Blackburn Rovers

Highest adult - £444

Lowest adult - £349

OAP - £302

Junior - £56

Bristol City

Highest adult - £700

Lowest adult - £390

OAP - £545

Junior - £205

Burnley

Highest adult - £525

Lowest adult - £352

OAP - £360

Junior - £144

Cardiff

Highest adult - £579

Lowest adult - £329

OAP - £449

Junior - £299

Coventry

Highest adult - £550

Lowest adult - £550

OAP - £550

Junior - £550

Derby

Highest adult - £537

Lowest adult - £345

OAP - £404

Junior - £268

Hull

Highest adult - £480

Lowest adult - £342

