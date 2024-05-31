Championship season tickets: How West Brom rank against other clubs

After the success of last season's tickets - Albion have followed up with a slight increase but that has still led to high sales.

Albion had doubled the amount of season tickets sold on day one of sales compared to last year - with figures at a 16 year high.

But how do they stack up against the rest in the division?

Here is a look at the highest figures in different categories - along with the lowest adult season ticket available.

Blackburn Rovers

Highest adult - £444

Lowest adult - £349

OAP - £302

Junior - £56

Bristol City

Highest adult - £700

Lowest adult - £390

OAP - £545

Junior - £205

Burnley

Highest adult - £525

Lowest adult - £352

OAP - £360

Junior - £144

Cardiff

Highest adult - £579

Lowest adult - £329

OAP - £449

Junior - £299

Coventry

Highest adult - £550

Lowest adult - £550

OAP - £550

Junior - £550

Derby

Highest adult - £537

Lowest adult - £345

OAP - £404

Junior - £268

Hull

Highest adult - £480

Lowest adult - £342